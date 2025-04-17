Companies
Elon Musk's Starlink urges Centre to expedite approval for its India operations
Summary
- Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio entered into a pact with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India. The telecom operators, which once opposed the entry of such players to avoid competition, will explore offering Starlink equipment in their retail stores,
NEW DELHI : Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned satellite internet services provider Starlink has urged the Indian government to expedite the approval of its licence application to begin operations in the country, people in the know said.
