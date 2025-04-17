Elon Musk's Starlink urges Centre to expedite approval for its India operations

Pricing gap with local providers

According to estimates by Bernstein, Starlink’s pricing in India is seen significantly higher—around 10 to 14 times more—than that of the country’s leading broadband providers. For a connection offering speeds between 50 and 200 Mbps, users would need to pay an upfront fee of ₹52,242, with a monthly subscription of ₹10,469. When taxes and other charges are included, the total annual cost comes to approximately ₹2.16 lakh for Starlink.