Elon Musk's stern warning to short sellers after Tesla Senior VP dumps 82% of shares: Here's what he said

Tesla’s Senior Vice President, Xiaotong Zhu (also known as Tom Zhu), has sold more than 82% of his Tesla holdings. The stock sales occurred between 2023 and 2024 at prices ranging from $174 to $323 per share, according to securities filings.

This major sale by a top executive has raised questions about insider confidence in the company.

Elon Musk’s warning to short sellers Amidst the news of the stock sale, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has issued a strong warning to short sellers. In a post on X (formerly twitter), he stated that short sellers would be “obliterated” if they do not exit their short positions before Tesla reaches “autonomy at scale.”

Musk’s comment was a direct response to a list of current net short sellers of the Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer.

What is short selling Short selling isa trading strategy where an investor profits from a decline in a stock’s price. The process involves:

Borrowing: An investor borrows shares of a company from a broker

Selling: The borrowed shares immediately sold at the current market price.

Buying back: Later, if the stock price drops, the investor buys back the same number of shares at a lower price.

Profit: The shares are then returned to the broker and the difference between selling price and buy-back price is the investor’s profit. Short selling is considered a high-risk strategy because potential losses are unlimited if the stock price rises instead of falls, as the investor must still buy back the shares at a higher price to return them to the broker.

Elon Musk’s past feud with Bill Gates Elon Musk has a history of clashing with short sellers, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Their feud stems from Gates’ reported short positions against Tesla stock. According to Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography of Musk, this short position has allegedly resulted in a $1.5 billion loss for Bill Gates.