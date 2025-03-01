Elon Musk’s Tesla finalizes deal for first Indian showroom at Mumbai’s BKC, second showroom slated for Delhi: Report

Tesla has finalized a deal for its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, occupying 4,000 sq ft. The company is paying 900/sq ft in rent. Tesla is also planning a second showroom in Delhi and considering importing cars from Berlin for the Indian market.

Livemint
Updated1 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Elon Musk led Tesla has reportedly finalized deal for first ever India showroom at Mumbai’s BKC(Getty Images via AFP)

Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company Tesla has finalised a deal to open its first showroom in India at Mumbai's posh Bandra Kurla Complex, according to a report in the Times of India. The Tesla showroom will reportedly occupy 4,000 square feet of space on the ground floor of a commercial tower in BKC. Elon Musk's company is said to be paying one of the highest rents for commercial space at 900/sq ft, or around 35 lakh per month.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Anyone unhappy with Elon Musk? Trump defends Tesla boss on job cuts

Tesla's showrooms in India:

Tesla is said to have finalised a five-year lease in BKC and the company is also reportedly working on opening a second showroom in Delhi's Aerocity.

Notably, the finalisation of the lease comes just two weeks after Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to the US. Shortly thereafter, Tesla had also posted a job listing for 13 positions in India.

"We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering Minimum Government, Maximum Governance," PM Modi had said after meeting Musk earlier in the month.

Tesla price in India:

According to an earlier report by CNBC-TV18, Tesla is considering importing cars from Berlin and initially selling them in India. Tesla's initial plan is to bring an EV to India for less than $25,000.

Advertisement

Notably, the price of Tesla cars in the US starts at $35,000 (approximately 30.4 lakh) at the factory level. The Tesla Model 3 is the company's cheapest car in the US.

The CNBC-TV 18 report had stated that Musk hasn't yet committed to manufacturing in India, but Tesla is said to be sourcing over a billion dollars of components from India and this figure is expected to rise significantly in the coming months.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsElon Musk’s Tesla finalizes deal for first Indian showroom at Mumbai’s BKC, second showroom slated for Delhi: Report
First Published:1 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App