Elon Musk's Tesla halts production at German factory after suspected arson attack, billionaire says ‘extremely stupid’
Burning of electrical cables at Tesla's German factory leads to production halt and power outage. Far-left group claims responsibility for sabotage, citing environmental concerns. Police launch investigation into suspected arson.
Tesla has halted production at its German factory after electrical cables powering the plant were set on fire in an alleged act of "sabotage" by a far-left group, according to Al Jazeera.