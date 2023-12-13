Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the second generation of his company's humanoid robot Optimus in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). The video reveals that the electric car maker has made numerous improvements to Optimus since the prototype of the humanoid was unveiled at the Tesla AI Day event earlier this year.

Also Read: Elon Musk's SpaceX to sell insider shares at $97 each in tender offer, say reports In the latest video shared by Musk, Optimus Gen-2 can be seen at a Tesla factory with the company's Cycbertrucks parked all around. The video shared by Tesla noted that Optimus Gen-2 is 30% faster than the prototype unveiled in May, and also weighs 10kg less without "making any sacrifice".

Tesla also claimed that the humanoid has improved torque sensing, articulated toe sections and better human foot geometry, among other technical improvements.

Later in the video, Optimus Gen-2 is shown doing squats in a gym, which Tesla says is due to "improved balance and full body control" on the humanoid. Optimus Gen-2 is also seen moving eggs from a carton to an egg boiler, which the electric car maker says is made possible by the humanoid's new hands, which have "tactile sensing on all fingers".

Talking about the humanoid robot at a Tesla shareholders meeting in 2022, Musk said, “It will, I think, turn the whole notion of what’s an economy on its head, at the point at which you have no shortage of labor. It really is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it."

The billionaire had announced plans to build a humanoid robot in 2021 at the company's first-ever AI Day but it was earlier supposed to be called the Tesla bot and not Optimus. The word Optimus is inspired form the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers media franchise.

