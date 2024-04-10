Elon Musk's Tesla in talks with Reliance to set up Indian operations; company on scout for EV plant sites: Report
American electric vehicle giant Tesla is in talks with Reliance Industries to set up a local EV manufacturing site in India through a joint venture.
Global automaker Tesla is on the lookout for a local partner to establish its operations in India, according to a report by The Hindu Businessline on April 9. According to sources within the electric vehicle major, the company is in talks with Reliance Industries to form a joint venture to set up a manufacturing facility in the country.