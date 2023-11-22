Billionaire Elon Musk's electric car-making firm Tesla's most affordable model – a two-door car – will be launched in Germany. As per a report by Moneycontrol , the same electric car will also be launched in India subsequently.

Though Musk's Tesla is yet to make an official announcement on its India foray, the firm is all set to commence imports of some of its models from 2024 onwards. However, Tesla hasn't revealed any more details or the name of the model yet.

According to the report, which cited sources, Model Y Crossover will be the first model to be available in the country.

The Model Y is a battery electric mid-size crossover SUV built by Tesla in 2020 and is based on the Model 3 sedan platform. The Tesla Model Y is expected to fill a less expensive segment than the mid-sized Tesla Model X and would offer optional third-row seats for a seven-passenger seating capacity.

ALSO READ: Indian government closing in on agreement with Elon Musk's Tesla, announcement likely in January

Earlier, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said that Tesla is planning to double the number of components it imports from India.

"Proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India," Goyal posted on X after he visited Tesla's manufacturing facility at California's Fremont.

In September, Goyal had said Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India in 2023, as the firm bought $1 billion of components in 2022.

Agreement with India:

On 21 November, Bloomberg reported that India is closing in on an agreement with Tesla that would allow the US automaker to ship its electric cars to the country from next year and set up a factory within two years.

An announcement could come at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January, said the report, adding Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are under consideration as they already have well-established ecosystems for electric vehicles and exports.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.