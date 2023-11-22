Elon Musk's Tesla may launch its most affordable car in India after Germany: Report
Though Tesla is yet to make an official announcement on its India foray, the firm is all set to commence imports of some of its models from 2024 onwards.
Billionaire Elon Musk's electric car-making firm Tesla's most affordable model – a two-door car – will be launched in Germany. As per a report by Moneycontrol, the same electric car will also be launched in India subsequently.
