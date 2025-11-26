Elon Musk's Tesla opens first all-in-one experience centre in India: All you need to know

Elon Musk led EV maker has opened its first all in one centre in India at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram. Unlike the earlier two centres in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi's Aerocity that served the purpose of just displaying vehicles, the Gurugram centre will provide all major services like retail, after sales service, delivery and charging from one centralised location.

The centre will be headed by Sharad Agarwal, who is primarily known for his almost decade long tenure as the Head of Lamborghini India. Tesla says that its new centre, which is located in Gurugram Sector 48, will allow potential customers to learn about the latest EV technologies, enjoy test drives with the Model Y, charge their vehicles with the V4 Superchargers and also access after sales support.

Optimus Gen 2 makes an appearance at the Gurugram centre The company has also placed its Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot at the facility, allowing potential customers to have a look at the cutting edge technology. The robot was first introduced by Tesla in 2023 and uses Tesla designed actuators and sensors to learn and adapt to its surroundings.

While talking about the launch of the new all in one centre, Agarwal said, “Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. We are opening our first all in one Tesla Center in Gurugram, combining experience center, after sales service, delivery and charging station in one place.”

View full Image Optimus Gen 2 at Tesla Gurugram facility ( Aman Gupta )

“By building charging infrastructure that fits people’s daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India. The network will expand rapidly for a seamless EV experience. Our direct business model has sparked huge excitement for electric mobility, driving strong adoption and lasting confidence in sustainable transport across India,” he added.

The world's largest EV maker began its operations in India in July this year. Tesla currently offers two Model Y variants in India priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh respectively. Both the models are imported from China and subsequently have to face a 70 percent import duty.

After the launch of the Gurugram centre, Tesla says it now operates four charging stations across India that are equipped with 16 Superchargers and 10 Destination Chargers.