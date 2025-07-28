Elon Musk's Tesla signs $16.5 billion chip supply deal with Samsung; South Korean giant's shares jump over 6%

Billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla Inc., signed a $16.5 billion chip supply deal with the South Korean electronics maker Samsung Electronics on Monday, 28 July 2025. The EV major aims to focus on the next-generation AI6 chip, according to the executive's post on the social media platform X.

The chip supply partnership will focus on Tesla's need for next-generation AI chipsets and help the South Korean electronics maker maximise its operational efficiency.

“Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency,” said Tesla's founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Elon Musk, in his post on X. “Samsung’s giant new Texas fab will be dedicated to making Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip. The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate,” he said.