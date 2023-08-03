Elon Musk's Tesla signs five-year lease agreement for its first office space in Pune. Details here1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Tesla India has rented office space in Pune's Panchshil Business Park as it plans to sell electric cars in India.
Elon Musk's Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has rented office space in Pune's Panchshil Business Park in Viman Nagar. Earlier last week, a delegation of Tesla executives had met the commerce and industry minister to discuss incentives and benefits for selling its electric cars in India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×