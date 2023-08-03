According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Tesla's Indian subsidiary has entered into a five-year lease agreement with Tablespace Technologies Pvt Ltd for 5,580 square feet of office space on the first floor of B Wing in Pancshil Business Park. The rent for the office space will commence from October 1, 2023 and the two companies have agreed to a lock-in period of 36 months with an escalation clause of 5 percent per annum. There is also an option to extend the lease for another five years, taking the electric vehicle maker's total commitment to 10 years.