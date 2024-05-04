Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker ‘Tesla Power’ over trademark infringement, reigniting tensions
During a court session this week, it was revealed that the Indian company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, continued to promote its products under the ‘Tesla Power’ brand despite receiving a cease-and-desist notice in April 2022, as reported on the court's website, the report added.
Elon Musk's Tesla has filed a lawsuit against an Indian battery manufacturer for allegedly infringing on its trademark by using the name "Tesla Power" to market its products, on May 3. The lawsuit, heard in the Delhi High Court, seeks damages and a permanent injunction to stop the use of the Tesla brand name, as per Reuters.