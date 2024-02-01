Elon Musk's Tesla will ‘immediately’ hold a shareholder vote on changing incorporation to Texas
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that the electric carmaker will hold a vote to change the company's state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. The announcement comes a day after he asked his followers on X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform he owns, to vote on whether the EV maker should change its state of incorporation to Texas. The poll ended with 87.1% of the nearly 1.1 million respondents voting in favour of Musk's proposal.