Elon Musk's Tesla will spend over $1 billion dollars on Dojo Supercomputer. Here's why2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Tesla plans to invest over $1 billion in Project Dojo, a supercomputer capable of processing large amounts of data for self-driving car software. The announcement caused Tesla's stock price to slide 4% in after-hours trading.
Elon Musk's Tesla plans to invest more than $1 billion in Project Dojo by the end of 2024. The Dojo supercomputer will be able to process massive amounts of data, including videos from Telsa cars, to develop software for self-driving cars. Tesla also confirmed in its latest earnings call that it has started production of the 'Dojo training computer'.
