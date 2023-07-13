Elon Musk owned Twitter had limited the number of tweets a user can view, read or engage with recently. Amid surging debate over the move enforced by Elon Musk and Twitter, the social media giant has filed a lawsuit against four unnamed entities in Texas for data scraping, a local TV station said on Wednesday.

The report stated that the volume of automated sign-up requests from the four defendants' IP addresses far exceeded what any single person could send to a person, which severely taxed Twitter's servers.

The report further mentioned that the lawsuit was filed on 6 July in the District Court of Dallas County in Texas.

According to CloudFlare, Data scraping refers to a technique in which a computer program extracts data from output generated from another program. Data scraping is commonly manifest in web scraping, the process of using an application to extract valuable information from a website.

Musk had earlier flagged the data scraping and limited how many tweets different tiers of accounts could read each day. "Several entities tried to scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time. That is why we had to put rate limits in place," Musk defended the move in a tweet.

Musk's move to place the readership cap came days before Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms launched a direct challenge to Twitter with its Threads app.

Threads has since raced to cross 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta, accusing it of hiring former employees who had access to trade secrets and other confidential information.

Further, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday claimed that the Elon Musk-owned social network ‘outdid’ itself last week, doing so by achieving its ‘largest usage day’ since February.

“Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread…but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it," Yaccarino wrote on the microblogging platform.

MArk Zuckerberg's Twitter rival Threads went live on 6 July.