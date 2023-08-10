comScore
Elon Musk's Twitter fined $350K for delay in providing documents related to Donald Trump. Details here

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Twitter fined $350,000 for delayed compliance with search warrant for records on Trump's account.

This photo illustration shows the X logo (formerly Twitter) on a smartphone screen in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2023. San Francisco sent the company formerly known as Twitter a warning on July 31, 2023, that it needed proper permits for the giant, flashing new X sign atop its headquarters, after the tech firm twice refused to let building inspectors check it. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (AFP)Premium
This photo illustration shows the X logo (formerly Twitter) on a smartphone screen in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2023. San Francisco sent the company formerly known as Twitter a warning on July 31, 2023, that it needed proper permits for the giant, flashing new X sign atop its headquarters, after the tech firm twice refused to let building inspectors check it. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (AFP)

Twitter Inc. or X was fined $3,50,000 for not immediately complying with a Justice Department search warrant for records pertaining to former US President Donald Trump's account. The social media giant was held in civil contempt by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Also Read| Twitter Income: Elon Musk's X gives massive payout to premium subscribers, netizens share details

According to the newly unsealed court filings, the district court had issued a search warrant in a criminal case and directed Twitter to produce information related the Twitter account of Donald Trump. The search warrant was issued along with a nondisclosure order that prevented the company from notifying anyone about its existence. 

“Although Twitter ultimately complied with the warrant, the company did not fully produce the requested information until three days after a court-ordered deadline. The district court thus held Twitter in contempt and imposed a $350,000 sanction for its delay." the court filing read.

In its appeal to the district court, Twitter argued that the non-disclosure order violated First Amendment rights and that the court should have stayed enforcement of the warrant until the social media giant's objections were resolved. It further noted that district court abused its discretion by holding Twitter in contempt and imposing the sanction.

Twitter also said that if it turned over the records before the district court assessed the legality of the nondisclosure agreement, it would prevent the former president from "asserting executive privilege to shield communications made using his Twitter account," AP reported.

According to the Washington Post, Judge Beryl A. Howell said in her ruling that there are reasonable grounds to believe that disclosing the warrant to Donald Trump would jeopardize the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel John "Jack" Smith. She also noted that it would give Trump an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, or notify confederates.

 

 

 

 

 

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 11:33 AM IST
