Elon Musk's Twitter fined $350K for delay in providing documents related to Donald Trump.
Twitter Inc. or X was fined $3,50,000 for not immediately complying with a Justice Department search warrant for records pertaining to former US President Donald Trump's account. The social media giant was held in civil contempt by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.