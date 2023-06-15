Elon Musk-owned Twitter is getting sued for a whopping $250 million for infringing on nearly 1,700 copyrights by the National Music Publishers’ Association. The association includes major music publishers including Sony Music, Publishing, BMG Rights Management, Universal Music Publishing, and Warner Chappell.

In a lawsuit filed in the US, the music publishers alleged that Twitter profits handsomely from the ‘infringement of Publishers’ repertoires of musical compositions.’ They claimed that Twitter rebuffed the demands to obtain licenses for the musical composition used on the platform.

NMPA argue that things have changed even after the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, they wrote, “Both before and after the sale, Twitter has engaged in, knowingly facilitated, and profited from copyright infringement, at the expense of music creators, to whom Twitter pays nothing."

“By design, the Twitter platform became a hot destination for multimedia content, with music-infused videos being of particular and paramount importance" the music publisher's association added

NMPA President David Israelite also argued in a statement that Twitter is the only large social media platform to completely refuse to license millions of songs on its service. The petition also claims that other well-known social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat have entered into agreements with right holders that allow for compensation of music composers.

In the petition, NMPA explained that Twitter started out as a destination for short text-based messages. However, Twitter quickly turned into a destination for multimedia content in order to compete with other social media platforms.

The publishers alleged that Twitter knowingly hosts infringing copies of musical compositions and fails to make even the most steps in expeditiously removing, or disabling access to, the infringing material. They also alleged that the social media giant ignores repeat offenders in order to increase engagement and ad revenue while getting an unfair advantage over the competitors.