Elon Musk's Twitter is being sued for $250 million. Here's why2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, is being sued by the National Music Publishers' Association for $250m for infringing on almost 1,700 copyrights.
Elon Musk-owned Twitter is getting sued for a whopping $250 million for infringing on nearly 1,700 copyrights by the National Music Publishers’ Association. The association includes major music publishers including Sony Music, Publishing, BMG Rights Management, Universal Music Publishing, and Warner Chappell.
