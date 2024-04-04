Elon Musk's X activates 'Community Notes' program in India. Here's how it works
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) launches 'Community Notes' in India to fight misinformation. Users can provide context to posts for accuracy. The move coincides with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India.
Elon Musk owned X, formerly known as Twitter, has expanded their 'Community Notes' program to India. This feature allows X users to add context to a potentially misleading post on the microblogging platform. Notably, X had been accused of aiding the spread of fake news. After Elon Musk introduced the subscription model for getting verified, the micro blogging platform saw a up trend in potential spread of misinformation.