Elon Musk-led Twitter has paid premium users thousands of dollars this week in advertising revenue. The move - shared widely by exultant netizens - will benefit X Premium users who have garnered at least 15 million impressions in 3 months. It also comes mere days after Musk promised to pay legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on the social media site.

Many X Premium users - categorised (mostly) by the blue check mark next to their username - took to the micro-blogging platform with screenshots and exultant updates on Tuesday. “Twitter just paid me $120.65 for 21,400,000 impressions in the past 104 days. For what it's worth, YouTube paid me $241.31 in that exact same amount of time for 928,593 views and 6,159,005 impressions," said one user. “WHOA. Twitter just paid me $12,632 for the last month for revenue share," marvelled another.

Based on the posts shared by subscribers, the payouts appear to go up to tens of thousands of dollars. And according to an update shared by the ‘X News Daily’ handle, the “highest payout so far is 6 figures at over 100k!"

However Mint was not able to independently verify the transactions or associated details.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk had assured that the company would also pay legal bills and sue on the behalf of people who have been treated unfairly by employers over their posts and ‘likes’.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill…And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," the billionaire businessman assured.

He said that there would also be no limits to funding the bills.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" as genuine and not impostors or parody accounts.

The company had removed blue ticks from verified accounts at the beginning of April this year following the implementation of paid subscription service. He later introduced an additional feature that lets users hide their blue ticks if they wish to do so.

“The new Blue is currently available for purchase on web for $8/month or $84/year, in-app on iOS for $11/month or $114.99/year, or in-app on Android for $11/month or $114.99/year (or your local pricing)," explains an FAQ document on the Twitter website.

