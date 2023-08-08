Elon Musk's X gives massive payout to premium subscribers, netizens share details2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Elon Musk-led Twitter has paid premium users thousands of dollars this week in advertising revenue.
Elon Musk-led Twitter has paid premium users thousands of dollars this week in advertising revenue. The move - shared widely by exultant netizens - will benefit X Premium users who have garnered at least 15 million impressions in 3 months. It also comes mere days after Musk promised to pay legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on the social media site.
Based on the posts shared by subscribers, the payouts appear to go up to tens of thousands of dollars. And according to an update shared by the ‘X News Daily’ handle, the “highest payout so far is 6 figures at over 100k!"
However Mint was not able to independently verify the transactions or associated details.
ALSO READ: Elon Musk reveals why he may not fight Mark Zuckerberg this month
Earlier on Saturday, Musk had assured that the company would also pay legal bills and sue on the behalf of people who have been treated unfairly by employers over their posts and ‘likes’.
“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill…And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," the billionaire businessman assured.
He said that there would also be no limits to funding the bills.
ALSO READ: Elon Musk's X platform will fund ‘unlimited’ legal bills for users
Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" as genuine and not impostors or parody accounts.
The company had removed blue ticks from verified accounts at the beginning of April this year following the implementation of paid subscription service. He later introduced an additional feature that lets users hide their blue ticks if they wish to do so.
“The new Blue is currently available for purchase on web for $8/month or $84/year, in-app on iOS for $11/month or $114.99/year, or in-app on Android for $11/month or $114.99/year (or your local pricing)," explains an FAQ document on the Twitter website.
(With inputs from agencies)