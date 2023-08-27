Billionaire Elon Musk's microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) has introduced a new job-hiring feature that offers verified organizations an opportunity to post job listings on their profiles. The company said that the feature will help concerned companies find relevant candidates for the job roles featured on X Hiring Beta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates," X wrote in a post on X.

Recently, X has entered the domain of professional networking with a beta version of Hiring, a new feature to challenge job search websites like LinkedIn, according to a report published by CNBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sign up for early access to X Hiring, currently available for Verified Organizations. If eligible, we'll enable the Hiring features on your account," the company wrote on its website.

Currently, the Hiring feature is available only for verified organizations. The company charges a monthly fee of $1,000 (around ₹82,300) for the job-hiring feature on its platform, the report said.

After launching the new Hiring feature, observers called it a crucial step towards making X an ‘everything app’. However, it may not turn out to be an immediate challenge to LinkedIn, but the move indicates its intentions to widen its scope in the tech industry, as per CNBC reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

