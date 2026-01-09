Elon Musk's xAI continues expansion, to invest over $20 billion in Mississippi data center: All we know

World's richest man Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI is pouring over $20 billion to build a data center in Southaven, Mississippi, as it looks to take on rivals OpenAI and Anthropic amid rising demand for AI computing power, as per a Reuters report on 9 January.
The facility is expected to start operations in February 2026 and is part of the company's expansion plans.
In its report earlier today, Bloomberg said that xAI reported $1.46 billion net loss in the September quarter, compared to $1 billion in the previous one. Notably, the company is burning cash quickly, with losses mounting as it spends to build data centers, recruit talent and develop software that will eventually power humanoid robots, it added citing internal documents.
(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)
