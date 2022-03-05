New Delhi: Fast moving consumer products company Emami Limited on Saturday said it has picked up a 19% stake in nutrition products maker Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd markets foods and beverages under the brand direct-to-consumer TruNativ brand. Emami is also invested in male grooming start-up Helios Lifestyle, which sells products under The Man Company brand. Emami sells brands such as Boroplus, Navratna, Zandu, Fair & Handsome and Kesh King.

TruNativ plans to expand its footprint in offline stores as well.

“With health & wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the nutrition segment. TruNativ product offerings are very unique as they are based on real consumer habits and issues. We are excited to enter this segment which is in line with our investment strategy and look forward to add meaningful value to the brand," said Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Ltd.

Though the move towards mindful eating has been underway for some years, covid has accelerated it. Post the pandemic, 70% Indians said they will focus on improving overall health by prioritizing dietary changes, according to findings of a recent report by Avendus Capital.

As consumers adopt a preventive approach, there has been a significant uptick in demand of protein, fibre, vitamins, etc along with healthy food substitutes, Pranav Malhotra, founder, Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd. The company sells whey, plant-protein based foods as well as oat and fruit mixes.

