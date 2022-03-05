OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Emami acquires 19% stake in Tru Native
Listen to this article

New Delhi: Fast moving consumer products company Emami Limited on Saturday said it has picked up a 19% stake in nutrition products maker Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd markets foods and beverages under the brand direct-to-consumer TruNativ brand. Emami is also invested in male grooming start-up Helios Lifestyle, which sells products under The Man Company brand. Emami sells brands such as Boroplus, Navratna, Zandu, Fair & Handsome and Kesh King.

TruNativ plans to expand its footprint in offline stores as well.

“With health & wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the nutrition segment. TruNativ product offerings are very unique as they are based on real consumer habits and issues. We are excited to enter this segment which is in line with our investment strategy and look forward to add meaningful value to the brand," said Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Ltd.

Though the move towards mindful eating has been underway for some years, covid has accelerated it. Post the pandemic, 70% Indians said they will focus on improving overall health by prioritizing dietary changes, according to findings of a recent report by Avendus Capital.

As consumers adopt a preventive approach, there has been a significant uptick in demand of protein, fibre, vitamins, etc along with healthy food substitutes, Pranav Malhotra, founder, Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd. The company sells whey, plant-protein based foods as well as oat and fruit mixes.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout