Emami acquires 30% stake in pet care startup Cannis Lupus Services

On the development, Animesh Katiyar, Founder, Cannis Lupus Services India Private Ltd said, "We are excited to have Emami Limited on board with us. I have closely been associated with pets since long and am extremely passionate about them. The mindset of people in India is changing fast from being just pet owners to pet parents and as a result, they are today more concerned of their pet-children's well-being. Animals in their natural habitat heal themselves with whatever is available in nature. This is a natural process. However, the products available in the market currently are full of toxic chemicals, which harm the pets in the long run."