Fast moving consumer goods company (FMCG) Emami Ltd on Friday announced the acquisition of "Dermicool", one of the leading brands in prickly heat powder and cool talc category from Reckitt for ₹432 crore.

The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to customary closing conditions, Emami said in a statement.

The brand is popular for providing cooling and respite from prickly heat caused during summer season and has high consumer connect through its marketing

campaign jingle, 'Aaya Mausam Thande Thande Dermicool Ka'. It commands 20% market share in the high growth and low penetrated category.

Combined with Navratna Cool Talc, Emami will become leader in this niche category which would also help realise synergetic benefits and optimize costs, Emami said.

"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category. With increasing global warming and soaring summer temperatures, such problem solution niche products are poised for strong growth in future," said Emami director Harsha V Agarwal

Emami said, as one of its core business strategies, it has always been open to growth through inorganic route.

The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses, but also offer opportunities for the organization to be present in categories that have high growth potential. Zandu, Kesh King and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the company in the past few years, it added.

On Friday, Emami shares closed 0.30% lower at ₹449.25 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.