Emami acquires Dermicool from Reckitt for 432 cr

Harsha V. Agarwal, director, Emami, said Dermicool is a “strategic fit" in Emami’s portfolio. “It will strengthen our presence to make us number one in the prickly heat powder and cool talc category. With soaring summer temperatures such problem solution niche products are poised for strong growth," he added. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Reckitt on this transaction. The move follows Emami’s investments in direct-to-consumer brands. Earlier this month, it had acquired a 19% stake in nutrition products maker Tru Native F&B Pvt. Ltd for an undisclosed amount. In 2021, the company increased its stake in Helios Lifestyle, a direct-to-consumer startup that sells male grooming products under The Man Company brand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}