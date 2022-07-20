Emami Agrotech eyes 700-1000 crore revenue from spices business

“We plan to expand our footprint across 2,00,000 retail outlets by the end of this year and 5,00,000 outlets in the next three years and will have significant presence in modern trade and e-commerce channels. We are also bullish of achieving our revenue target of ₹700-1,000 crores in the next five years for Mantra," said Krishna Mohan Nyayapati, director, Emami Agrotech.