Emami Agrotech outlines investment of over Rs1,000 crore to build out its foods business

With an aim to achieve this target Emami Agrotech has also set up and commenced production of edible oils from its new plant at Kandla, Gujarat. The new plant is a step towards making the company a key national player in the edible oil and food segment. The Kandla refinery with a production capacity of 3200 tonnes per day, is the fourth production unit of the company, after Haldia, Krishnapatnam and Jaipur.

