Emami Agrotech signs Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador for its spice range

India’s branded spices market is set to double to ₹50,000 crore by 2025. Branded spices will have a share of about half of the entire spice market sold in the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food arm of the Emami Group, has announced Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for its spice range.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food arm of the Emami Group, has announced Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for its spice range.
The company said her personality which also resonates with people was found to be appealing and the right choice to become the face of its ‘Mantra’ spices. Her commitment to her profession was the right match for the brand with its consumers. The collaboration is expected to reach audiences across age groups, it said.
The company said her personality which also resonates with people was found to be appealing and the right choice to become the face of its ‘Mantra’ spices. Her commitment to her profession was the right match for the brand with its consumers. The collaboration is expected to reach audiences across age groups, it said.
“We are extremely elated to be associated with Katrina Kaif, one of the leading and vibrant actors of Indian cinema. We believe that she is a perfect fit for Mantra Masala as her credibility, hard work and commitment resonates with the values of our brand. We do believe that her popularity and huge fan following will help us connect better with our consumers across the country and make it a preferred choice of a spice brand," Jayant Goenka, director of the Emami Group said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Emami is a very popular and trusted household name in India, known for their quality and efficacy. I’m glad to be associated with a brand with such stature. I am certain that the audience will love our new campaign," Katrina Kaif said.
According to a report, India’s branded spices market is set to double to ₹50,000 crore by 2025. Branded spices will have a share of about half of the entire spice market sold in the country, according to a paper by investment bank Avendus Capital.