Emami brings German skincare brand Creme 21 to India

Emami brings German skincare brand Creme 21 to India

Creme 21 was acquired by Emami Ltd in January 2019.
1 min read . 04:27 PM IST Livemint

  • In the first phase, the maker of Boro Plus and Zandu balm will introduce Creme 21 skin creams and lotions in India

NEW DELHI : Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods company Emami Ltd on Tuesday announced the entry of its German skincare brand ‘Creme 21’ in India.

Creme 21 was acquired by Emami Ltd in January 2019.

In the first phase, the maker of Boro Plus and Zandu balm will introduce Creme 21 skin creams and lotions in India.

"We have plans to expand the brand offering to new categories in the future. All Creme 21 products will continue to be manufactured in Germany," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

A distinct consumer shift towards online shopping has prompted the company to push the product across modern trade and e-commerce for its launch. “Creme 21 is an iconic German skincare brand… We believe that Creme 21 would attract the modern Indian woman who is looking for world-class products…," said Harsha V. Agarwal, director, Emami Ltd.

Originally founded by Henkel in the 1970s, Creme 21 was acquired by a German businesswoman Antje J Willems Stickel in 2003. In 2019, when Emami acquired the brand, over 80% of the brand’s business contribution came from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the balance from Germany and other focused countries.

Under the Emami umbrella, Creme 21 forayed into newer geographies of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, parts of Africa and Iraq.

