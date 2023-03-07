Emami eyes D2C bets in personal care, healthcare

Emami Ltd is open to investing in more direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, especially in personal care and healthcare segments, as the homegrown fast-moving consumer goods company looks at expanding presence beyond its core categories.

Last year, the company picked up a minority stake in Tru Native F&B that markets nutrition products under the TruNativ brand. It also acquired a 30% stake in pet-care startup Cannis Lupus Services India.

Emami is open to partnering with, and investing in, more such brands, director Harsha V. Agarwal said at an event organized by industry body FICCI in New Delhi on Monday.

Emami sells a range of personal care brands such as Navratna, Kesh King and Fair and Handsome. In FY22, its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,192 crore.

DTC brands have been gaining popularity as they offer more choices to consumers beyond the large traditional brands. This has prompted traditional companies to look at participating in emerging consumer trends by investing in DTC brands. These companies are also using their offline distribution heft to expand the reach of these brands in general trade channels.

“We are always on a look-out. It is always a good time to buy, but it depends on strategically what you’re able to do with that, and at what value you’re able to buy something," he said.

Earlier, the company had said such smaller direct-to-consumer players are playing a key role in educating consumers and making the respective category more innovative and exciting. Consumer goods makers have also seen an uptick in demand for their goods online.

In FY22, Emami’s e-commerce revenues doubled, contributing 5.5% to its domestic business. The company also launched DTC websites for its Zandu, Kesh King and BoroPlus brands. In March 2022, it acquired Dermicool from Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd for ₹432 crore. The company owns majority stakes in Brillare Science and Helios Lifestyle that sells male grooming products under The Man Company brand.