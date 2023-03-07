Emami eyes D2C bets in personal care, healthcare

Emami eyes D2C bets in personal care, healthcare2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:27 PM IST
- Last year, the company picked up a minority stake in Tru Native F&B that markets nutrition products under the TruNativ brand. It also acquired a 30% stake in pet-care startup Cannis Lupus Services India.
Emami Ltd is open to investing in more direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, especially in personal care and healthcare segments, as the homegrown fast-moving consumer goods company looks at expanding presence beyond its core categories.
