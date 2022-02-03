Consumer goods maker Emami Ltd on Thursday said its founders RS Agarwal and RS Goenka will step down from executive positions, but will continue to remain on the board.

Effective 1 April, RS Goenka will take charge as non-executive chairman while RS Agarwal will be Chairman Emeritus. The decision comes in the wake of Board restructuring that was part of the succession planning of the FMCG business of the Group.

Both the founders will not accept any emoluments from the company for taking up their new positions. Their scions, Mohan Goenka has been appointed as as Vice Chairman-cum-Whole Time Director and Harsha V agarwal as Vice Chairman-cum-Managing Director.

"Mohan Goenka & Harsha V Agarwal, Whole-Time Directors of Emami have been serving the business dedicatedly for over two decades, spearheading multiple functions and growing the business successfully thereby gaining immense exposure to steer the organisation forward," Emami said in a filing.

Mohan Goenka is the eldest son of R S Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal is the younger son of R S Agarwal.

The board has also acceded to Sushil K Goenka's desire to step down from his current position as the managing director of Emami as part of the transition process and has re-appointed him as a whole-time director of the company.

They have been in the forefront of running and growing the organisation for over two decades and their ascension today is the formal recognition of their contribution by our esteemed Board, founders RS Goenka and RS Agarwal said

