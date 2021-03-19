Emami Paper Mills CEO P S Patwari resigns

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emami Paper Mills on Friday said its CEO P S Patwari has resigned with effect from April 1.

Emami Paper Mills on Friday said its CEO P S Patwari has resigned with effect from April 1.

"Resignation of P S Patwari, executive director, from the post of chief executive officer of the company, was accepted by the board of directors with effect from April 1, 2021," Emami Paper Mills said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced the elevation of Chawla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Vivek Chawla, whole-time director, was elevated as whole-time director and chief executive officer of the company... effective April 1, 2021," Emami Paper Mills added.

Shares of Emami Paper Mills were trading 9.99% lower at ₹138.30 apiece on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.