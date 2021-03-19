Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Emami Paper Mills CEO P S Patwari resigns

Emami Paper Mills CEO P S Patwari resigns

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 03:12 PM IST PTI

  • The company also said it has appointed Vivek Chawla as the new CEO
  • ﻿Shares of Emami Paper Mills were trading 9.99% lower at 138.30 apiece on BSE

Emami Paper Mills on Friday said its CEO P S Patwari has resigned with effect from April 1.

The company also said it has appointed Vivek Chawla as the new chief executive officer (CEO).

"Resignation of P S Patwari, executive director, from the post of chief executive officer of the company, was accepted by the board of directors with effect from April 1, 2021," Emami Paper Mills said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced the elevation of Chawla.

"Vivek Chawla, whole-time director, was elevated as whole-time director and chief executive officer of the company... effective April 1, 2021," Emami Paper Mills added.

Shares of Emami Paper Mills were trading 9.99% lower at 138.30 apiece on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

