Emami says e-commerce business contribution doubled in FY22

The maker of Navratna, Kesh King and Fair and Handsome personal care brands is “increasingly" looking at D2C and e-B2B segments. “We have launched D2C websites for Zandu, Kesh King and BoroPlus. Your Company launched and marketed a range of e-commerce-specific products and digital first brands like Onion Range under Kesh King, Gold and Therapy range under Navratna and more than 20 healthcare products under the Zanducare D2C platform in FY 22," R.S. Goenka, chairman, Emami, said during the company’s 39th annual general meeting held in Kolkata on 9 September.