Emami sees 200-300 basis points margin growth on year in March quarter
Emami reported a 6.12 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹232.97 crore for the quarter ended December 2022
FMCG major Emami Ltd is expecting 200-300 basis point expansion year-on-year in its margin in quarter ending March 2023 on easing of inflationary pressure in its inputs, a top company official said.
