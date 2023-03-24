Emami to buy back shares at ₹450 Per share, worth up to ₹186 crore2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:56 PM IST
This buyback is set at a premium of around 24% above Emami's current share price of around ₹362.55 apiece on the NSE
Emami Ltd, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Kolkata, has announced a proposal for a buyback of shares worth up to ₹186 crore. The buyback price has been set at ₹450 per share, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
