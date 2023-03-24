Emami to buy back shares at 450 Per share, worth up to 186 crore

“The Company shall utilise at least 75% of the amount earmarked as the Maximum Buyback Size for the Buyback i.e. ₹ 13,950 Lakhs (Rupees Thirteen Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty Lakhs only) (“Minimum Buyback Size"). Based on the Minimum Buyback Size and Maximum Buyback Price, the Company would purchase indicative minimum number of 3,100,000 Equity Shares. Further, the Company shall utilize a minimum of 40% of the amount earmarked for the Buy-back i.e. ₹ 7,440 Lakhs (Rupees Seven Thousand Four Hundred Forty Lakhs only) within the initial half of the six months of the opening of the Buyback", the press release said.

