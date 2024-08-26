‘Embarrassed’: Boeing employee after aerospace giant seeks help from SpaceX to rescue Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Boeing’s spacecraft has failed to bring back Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore to Earth due to technical glitches. According to The Post's report, Boeing employees are feeling “embarrassed” over the fiasco.

This failure marks another setback for the American multinational, which has been under scrutiny following a series of accidents involving its commercial flights. The spaceship's failure marks another major blow to the credibility of the aerospace giant.

The Starliner space capsule experienced problems on its way to ISS, including a helium leak and thruster malfunction, which have left the two astronauts stranded in space for months. The duo embarked on an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in June and are still awaiting rescue.

“We've had so many embarrassments lately; we're under a microscope. This just made it, like, 100 times worse,” a Boring employee based in Florida told the Post.

LiveMint could not independently confirm the development.

These comments came after NASA announced it would seek help from Boeing's competitor and Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, to bring back the two astronauts. The astronauts' return is now expected in February 2025.

The employee added, “We hate SpaceX,” reported The Post. The employee felt humiliated and said, “We talk trash about them all the time, and now they’re bailing us out. It’s shameful. I’m embarrassed; I’m horrified.”

Boeing has stated that the issues with Starliner have been resolved, but the US space agency has decided to use SpaceX's Crew Dragon for the astronauts' return in February 2025 to avoid further risk.