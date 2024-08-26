‘Embarrassed’: Boeing employee after aerospace giant seeks help from SpaceX to rescue Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft experienced issues involving helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, which have left two astronauts stranded in space.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published26 Aug 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Boeing spacecraft's failure left astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stranded in space, leading NASA to seek help from Elon Musk's SpaceX for their return.
Boeing spacecraft's failure left astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stranded in space, leading NASA to seek help from Elon Musk's SpaceX for their return.

Boeing’s spacecraft has failed to bring back Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore to Earth due to technical glitches. According to The Post's report, Boeing employees are feeling “embarrassed” over the fiasco.

This failure marks another setback for the American multinational, which has been under scrutiny following a series of accidents involving its commercial flights. The spaceship's failure marks another major blow to the credibility of the aerospace giant.

Also Read | Sunita Williams to return to Earth with SpaceX ‘next February’: NASA

The Starliner space capsule experienced problems on its way to ISS, including a helium leak and thruster malfunction, which have left the two astronauts stranded in space for months. The duo embarked on an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in June and are still awaiting rescue.

“We've had so many embarrassments lately; we're under a microscope. This just made it, like, 100 times worse,” a Boring employee based in Florida told the Post

LiveMint could not independently confirm the development.

Also Read | ‘Star Wars’ Moon setting over Pacific: Photo by NASA astronaut goes viral

These comments came after NASA announced it would seek help from Boeing's competitor and Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, to bring back the two astronauts. The astronauts' return is now expected in February 2025.

The employee added, “We hate SpaceX,” reported The Post. The employee felt humiliated and said, “We talk trash about them all the time, and now they’re bailing us out. It’s shameful. I’m embarrassed; I’m horrified.”

Also Read | Sunita Williams in space: Why did NASA schedule her return to Earth in 2025?

Boeing has stated that the issues with Starliner have been resolved, but the US space agency has decided to use SpaceX's Crew Dragon for the astronauts' return in February 2025 to avoid further risk.

“Boeing has worked very hard with NASA to get the necessary data to make this decision," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a press conference Saturday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. He added, “We want to further understand the root causes and the design improvements needed so that the Boeing Starliner can serve as an important part of our assured crew access to the ISS,” reported HT.

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 02:56 PM IST
