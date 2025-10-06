Embassy Developments completes six stalled projects, benefits 3,000 families

Real estate player Embassy Developments Limited on Monday announced the completion and delivery of six long-stalled legacy projects, providing homes to over 3,000 families. The projects, located in Mumbai, Thane, Visakhapatnam, and Gurugram, had faced years of delay and uncertainty.

The company has secured Occupation Certificates (OCs) for these projects, marking a significant milestone in resolving legacy challenges and allowing families to move into their new homes. The company's property management arm, Embassy Services, continues to provide facility management to ensure smooth operations and a transition to resident-led management, it said in the official statement.

Project details In Mumbai and Thane, Embassy Developments has delivered three projects. The Blu Estate & Club in Worli, spanning 10.8 acres with 1.4 million square feet and 374 residences, received phased OCs between 2018 and 2022. The Sky Forest project in Lower Parel, covering 4.4 acres with 1.6 million square feet and 438 residences, received its OC for Towers A2 and A3 in November 2023. In Thane, the One Indiabulls project, a 2.6-acre development comprising 0.5 million square feet and 388 residences, received its Phase I OC in May 2025, with possessions currently underway.

In Visakhapatnam, Indiabulls Sierra, a 4.8-acre development with 0.8 million square feet and 620 homes, has secured its OC. Families are beginning to occupy their homes under Embassy Developments' oversight. In the National Capital Region, two developments have reached completion: Enigma in Gurugram, a 19.9-acre project comprising 1.8 million square feet and 480 residences, secured OCs between 2018 and 2021, with final handovers expected by the end of the year. Centrum Park in Gurugram, spread across 22 acres with 2.1 million square feet and 1,025 residences, has completed its handovers and now operates as a self-governed community.

Sachin Shah, CEO & Executive Director of Embassy Developments said, "The successful resolution and delivery of these long-pending projects mark a turning point for Embassy Developments. With OCs secured, possessions underway, and independent associations taking charge, we have demonstrated its execution strength and commitment to customers. Our priority remains to complete, hand over, and unlock value across all projects while upholding the highest standards of governance, delivery, and customer trust."

