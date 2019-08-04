Realty firm Embassy Group and its investor partner Blackstone Group LLP are evaluating options to buy the remaining promoters’ stake in Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL), three people familiar with the development said.

Exiting the property business is also expected to help the Indiabulls group procure regulatory approvals for a planned merger of IndiaBulls Housing Finance Ltd with Lakshmi Finance Bank.

Embassy Group bought 14% in IBREL from promoter Sameer Gehlaut for around ₹950 crore at around ₹150 a share in June. Bengaluru-based Embassy, along with Blackstone, is contemplating how to buy the remaining 14% as planned earlier, with minimum cash payout.

One option is Embassy buying the 14% promoters’ stake on its own and, with a total 28% stake, go for a mandatory open offer. Another option is Blackstone steps in, buys the remaining 14% stake and both partners hold a combined 28% in IBREL, in which case an open offer may not be needed.

“If Embassy buys 28% stake on its own, it will also have to cough up nearly ₹1,400-1,500 crore to make an open offer at a later stage, which will be a heavy cash payout for the company," said the first person on condition of anonymity.

Promoters of Embassy, IBREL and Blackstone executives will take a call on how to go about the deal, which is expected to close this year, the person said.

Separately, IBREL is in talks with Blackstone to sell the remaining 51% in its commercial assets in central Mumbai for around ₹4,800 crore.

In 2018, Blackstone had bought a 49% stake in IBREL’s commercial office assets for around ₹4,750 crore. “If Blackstone buys the remaining 51% stake and owns 100% stake in the portfolio, then these assets will be subsequently sold to the Embassy Office Parks REIT," the second person said. “The money can be used to reduce IBREL’s debt, helping to make the company almost debt-free and it will also create surplus cash."

Embassy Office Parks, a partnership between Embassy and Blackstone, launched India’s first real estate investment trust, housing 33 million sq. ft of office and hospitality assets earlier this year. The REIT issue was launched in March and raised ₹4,750 crore.

An Embassy spokesperson said the firm is “evaluating options" to execute the deal. Spokespersons for IBREL and Blackstone declined comment.

After selling 14% to Embassy, Gehlaut sold 2% stake in the open market. After selling another 14%, he will eventually hold around 8-9% in the firm.

