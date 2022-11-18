Embassy Group co in talks with HDFC over loan default

The delay in repaying the loan was due to regulatory issues around the REIT acquiring the Chennai project, the spokesperson said. The acquisition proceeds were to be used to close the loan outstanding due to HDFC. “It was anticipated that the project will be ceded to Embassy Office Parks REIT by 30 September 2022. However, the project has been delayed by a few months because of regulatory compliances related to acquisition. Hence, processing of the LRD facility has taken some time," he said.