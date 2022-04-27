Embassy Group re-enters Hyderabad market with 3 office projects

“Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s most dynamic and resilient commercial markets with its strong growth and hiring outlook. Factors such as the recent return-to-office mandates and global occupiers' anticipating their next phase of expansion indicate that demand for office spaces is primed to multiply. These trends, compounded by Hyderabad’s rapidly growing infrastructure and supply of Grade-A workspaces, have underscored its emergence as a leader in net office space absorption," said Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer, Embassy Group.