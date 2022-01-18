Embassy inks lease deal with Allianz Group in Trivandrum

Somesh Jauhari, chief people officer for Allianz Technology India and Allianz Services India, said, “With this new space, we aim to consolidate our presence of close to two decades in Technopark, Trivandrum, across multiple buildings, by creating a modern and safe world-class working environment for our people and continuing to be a great place to work. This also reaffirms our commitment to further grow in this location that’s home to over 5,500 Allianz employees and remains one of the single largest locations for Allianz outside of Europe."