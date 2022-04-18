Bengaluru: Real estate firm Embassy Group on Monday said it has leased 85,000 sq ft of office space to automotive software company Acsia Technologies at Embassy Taurus TechZone (ETTZ) in Trivandrum.

Acsia’s new office will be able to accommodate over 1,000 new employees.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Acsia Technologies as a new tenant at Embassy Taurus TechZone, signaling that global companies are anticipating their next phase of growth in Kerala. Embassy Group is primed to meet this increasing demand for Trivandrum’s booming IT and ITeS sectors with our future-first, state-of-the-art, and sustainability-centric office spaces," said Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer), Embassy Group.

While the Omicron variant created some short-term hurdles, this is a testament to how demand for grade-A office spaces hasn’t been diminished by covid-19, Virwani said.

“We are confident that the trends of strong hiring by global firms and the heightened physical occupancy levels will continue to drive a robust recovery of office leasing," he added.

Acsia has committed to lease space in the upcoming block ‘Niagara’ in Embassy Taurus TechZone, which is scheduled for handover in April 2023.

“…Trends in the automotive market point to the mounting need for automotive software, sustained by rapid adoption of electric and electronics – we are rising to meet the demands of our customers in constant search of talent in advanced automotive software. Acsia is poised to hire 1,000 new employees in the coming months, consolidating our commitment to further advance the home of our main development centre, Trivandrum," said Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia Technologies.

Earlier this year, Embassy Group leased 463,704 sq ft to Allianz Group companies at ETTZ, in one of the largest single office lease transactions in the city.

The office park is being jointly developed by Taurus Investment Holdings India and Embassy Group in Taurus Downtown, a 21-acre development in Trivandrum.

Ajay Prasad, MD, Taurus India, said, “…The strong leasing performance at Niagara is testament to the attractiveness of the Trivandrum market to global occupiers and to the growing momentum for employees to return to high quality, collaborative work spaces such as those at Niagara."