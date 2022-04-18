Embassy leases 85,000 sq ft to Acsia Technologies in Trivandrum

“…Trends in the automotive market point to the mounting need for automotive software, sustained by rapid adoption of electric and electronics – we are rising to meet the demands of our customers in constant search of talent in advanced automotive software. Acsia is poised to hire 1,000 new employees in the coming months, consolidating our commitment to further advance the home of our main development centre, Trivandrum," said Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia Technologies.