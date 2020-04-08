MUMBAI: At a time when the covid-19 pandemic has disrupted normal business operations and put cash flows under stress, Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd has raised $180 million ( ₹1,355 crore) in debt to help with working capital requirements and repayment of existing loans, said two people aware of the development.

To raise this debt, Embassy has pledged around 70% of its holding in India's first and so far the only publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) - Embassy Office Parks REIT, the people cited above said.

Embassy Office Parks went public in March 2019.

Embassy holds almost 15% stake in the REIT, while its private equity partner Blackstone holds around 55%, with the rest being held by public shareholders.

"The loans have been raised from some family offices and lenders including the IIFL group. Embassy is looking to consolidate its debt through this transaction," said one of people cited above, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

According to a credit report by ICRA, Embassy Property had an external debt of ₹6,887 crore, on a standalone basis, as on 31 December.

Embassy Office Parks and Embassy Property Developments declined to comment on the development.

While the nationwide lockdown, which has forced companies and their employees to work remotely, has raised concerns about the prospects of commercial real estate, brokerage firm ICICI Securities believes that the Embassy REIT will see little impact given its strong mix of tenants and long lease contracts.

"While we acknowledge the risk to medium-term demand for office spaces in India, we believe that the office portfolio of the Embassy REIT is relatively resilient in these tough times," ICICI Securities said in a 31 March report, assigning a buy rating to Embassy Office Parks.

"Embassy REIT’s current tenant portfolio has over 50% of tenants in the technology domain with even smaller verticals such as financial services and research/consulting consisting of Global in-house captives. Currently, the REIT’s top ten occupiers contribute ~43% of the gross overall rental income as of December 2019," the report added.

Tenants contributing the most towards the REITs rental revenues include global multi-national corporations such as IBM, Cognizant and NTT Data

"Globally MNC occupiers typically enter into long-term tenancy contracts with office developers for 8-10-year periods with a contracted rental escalation of 15% every 36 months. They also invest at least Rs3,000-4,000/psf for fit-outs for their offices in addition to the contracted rentals keeping in mind the longer tenure of their leases," the report said.