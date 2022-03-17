Embassy REIT board approves fundraise of up to 1,000 crore

Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.6 million sq ft portfolio of eight office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and National Capital Region (NCR). It upped its guidance for leasing in the current financial year from 400,000 sq ft to 1 million sq ft, on the back of sustained demand from occupiers across sectors. The company expects to clock around 1.7 million sq ft of gross leasing, which includes lease renewals by existing tenants in 2021-22.