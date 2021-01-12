Embassy REIT board approves raising up to 2,600 cr via NCDs

In November, the board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services, the manager to the Embassy REIT, had approved the raising of debt by the Embassy REIT or any of its special purpose vehicles or holding companies through such modes as permitted under applicable law, including the issue of NCDs, for up to ₹3,641.1 crore in one or more tranches, to be utilised towards refinancing existing Embassy TechVillage debt and for general corporate purposes.