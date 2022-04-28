Embassy Reit doubles leasing guidance for 2022-23

In 2021-22, the company signed 2.2 million sq ft of lease deals, including fresh leases and lease renewals, across 47 deals.Embassy REIT on Thursday reported a 23% jump in net operating income in 2021-22, to ₹2491crore, compared to the preceding financial year. It clocked a 26% rise in revenue to ₹2962 crore in FY2022, compared to ₹2360 crore in FY2021, the company said.“Despite losing 5-6 months to covid during the year, we managed to clock good leasing and our leasing outlook for 2022-23 is very positive. Demand is rebounding strongly, with Bengaluru and Mumbai showing high levels of demand for office space at the moment. Employees are coming back in increasing numbers every week, and we had 54,000 people in our office parks on Wednesday this week," Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT said in an interview.On Thursday, the company also said that Holland is stepping down as CEO of the manager to Embassy REIT, and will be replaced by Vikaash Khdloya, who is currently deputy CEO and chief operating officer. Holland played an important role in launching India’s first REIT. Khdloya will assume his role as CEO from 1 July.