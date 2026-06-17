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Embassy REIT inks ₹1,250 cr mega GCC lease deal with Target

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read17 Jun 2026, 05:45 PM IST
In FY26, Embassy REIT leased 6.4 million sq ft across 86 deals, and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in net operating income (NOI) to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3760 crore, driven by strong GCC-led demand.
In FY26, Embassy REIT leased 6.4 million sq ft across 86 deals, and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in net operating income (NOI) to ₹3760 crore, driven by strong GCC-led demand.
Summary

The deal is significant as it indicates a massive expansion by Target, which already occupies around 600,000 sq ft in Embassy Manyata in Bengaluru

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BENGALURU : Embassy Office Parks REIT has leased 830,000 sq ft of office space to Target Corp. India Pvt. Ltd, part of US-based retail major Target Corp., for its global capability centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park in north Bengaluru, in one of the largest GCC deals in recent times.

BENGALURU : Embassy Office Parks REIT has leased 830,000 sq ft of office space to Target Corp. India Pvt. Ltd, part of US-based retail major Target Corp., for its global capability centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park in north Bengaluru, in one of the largest GCC deals in recent times.

Target will pay around 1,250 crore over a 10-year rental tenure, including a deposit of 52.36 crore. There is also a rental escalation of 15% every three years, according to lease registration documents accessed by Propstack, a real estate data analytics platform. Target will occupy 11 floors in a new building named ‘Gulmohar’ in the business park.

Target will pay around 1,250 crore over a 10-year rental tenure, including a deposit of 52.36 crore. There is also a rental escalation of 15% every three years, according to lease registration documents accessed by Propstack, a real estate data analytics platform. Target will occupy 11 floors in a new building named ‘Gulmohar’ in the business park.

Also Read | Airbnb leases 46,000 sq ft for GCC in DLF Cyber City Gurugram

The deal is significant as it indicates a massive expansion by Target, which already occupies around 600,000 sq ft in Embassy Manyata.

“Target’s massive 8.3 lakh sq ft lease at Embassy Manyata Business Park underscores a growing trend among top-tier global capability centers (GCCs) to scale up operations within familiar tech ecosystems. By securing an entire newly completed 11-floor block, the retail giant is effectively consolidating and expanding its footprint inside the campus,” Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack said.

“This multi-year commitment, valued at an estimated 1,250 crore over its tenure, highlights the enduring premium that dominant tech hubs like Bangalore command for quality institutional real estate,” added Seetharaman.

Also Read | Reits, InvITs to double AUM to ₹20 trillion by 2030

An Embassy REIT spokesperson didn't respond to queries. Target could not be immediately reached.

GCC demand powers office leasing

In financial year 2026, Embassy REIT leased 6.4 million sq ft across 86 deals, and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in net operating income (NOI) to 3760 crore, driven by strong GCC-led demand.

GCCs led office space leasing in the January-March period, clocking a record 9.1 million sq ft and contributing 44% of overall absorption of 20.7 million sq ft, property advisory CBRE India said in April. Demand remained concentrated in key hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Mumbai, while being driven largely by Fortune 500 firms and U.S-based companies.

Also Read | Madhusudan Kela buys ₹120 crore flat in DLF ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram

A clear preference for green-certified, high-quality assets and the rise of mid-market and nano GCCs highlight the market’s evolving, innovation-led growth trajectory, CBRE said. In the March-ended quarter, Bengaluru, which houses the highest number of GCCs in India, saw 4.4 million sq ft of GCC leasing.

As occupiers adopt AI-ready workspace strategies and GCCs evolve into multi-functional innovation hubs, GCC-led leasing momentum is expected to remain healthy through 2026, CBRE noted.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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HomeCompaniesNewsEmbassy REIT inks ₹1,250 cr mega GCC lease deal with Target

Embassy REIT inks ₹1,250 cr mega GCC lease deal with Target

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read17 Jun 2026, 05:45 PM IST
In FY26, Embassy REIT leased 6.4 million sq ft across 86 deals, and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in net operating income (NOI) to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3760 crore, driven by strong GCC-led demand.
In FY26, Embassy REIT leased 6.4 million sq ft across 86 deals, and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in net operating income (NOI) to ₹3760 crore, driven by strong GCC-led demand.
Summary

The deal is significant as it indicates a massive expansion by Target, which already occupies around 600,000 sq ft in Embassy Manyata in Bengaluru

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Embassy Office Parks REIT has leased 830,000 sq ft of office space to Target Corp. India Pvt. Ltd, part of US-based retail major Target Corp., for its global capability centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park in north Bengaluru, in one of the largest GCC deals in recent times.

BENGALURU : Embassy Office Parks REIT has leased 830,000 sq ft of office space to Target Corp. India Pvt. Ltd, part of US-based retail major Target Corp., for its global capability centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park in north Bengaluru, in one of the largest GCC deals in recent times.

Target will pay around 1,250 crore over a 10-year rental tenure, including a deposit of 52.36 crore. There is also a rental escalation of 15% every three years, according to lease registration documents accessed by Propstack, a real estate data analytics platform. Target will occupy 11 floors in a new building named ‘Gulmohar’ in the business park.

Target will pay around 1,250 crore over a 10-year rental tenure, including a deposit of 52.36 crore. There is also a rental escalation of 15% every three years, according to lease registration documents accessed by Propstack, a real estate data analytics platform. Target will occupy 11 floors in a new building named ‘Gulmohar’ in the business park.

Also Read | Airbnb leases 46,000 sq ft for GCC in DLF Cyber City Gurugram

The deal is significant as it indicates a massive expansion by Target, which already occupies around 600,000 sq ft in Embassy Manyata.

“Target’s massive 8.3 lakh sq ft lease at Embassy Manyata Business Park underscores a growing trend among top-tier global capability centers (GCCs) to scale up operations within familiar tech ecosystems. By securing an entire newly completed 11-floor block, the retail giant is effectively consolidating and expanding its footprint inside the campus,” Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack said.

“This multi-year commitment, valued at an estimated 1,250 crore over its tenure, highlights the enduring premium that dominant tech hubs like Bangalore command for quality institutional real estate,” added Seetharaman.

Also Read | Reits, InvITs to double AUM to ₹20 trillion by 2030

An Embassy REIT spokesperson didn't respond to queries. Target could not be immediately reached.

GCC demand powers office leasing

In financial year 2026, Embassy REIT leased 6.4 million sq ft across 86 deals, and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in net operating income (NOI) to 3760 crore, driven by strong GCC-led demand.

GCCs led office space leasing in the January-March period, clocking a record 9.1 million sq ft and contributing 44% of overall absorption of 20.7 million sq ft, property advisory CBRE India said in April. Demand remained concentrated in key hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Mumbai, while being driven largely by Fortune 500 firms and U.S-based companies.

Also Read | Madhusudan Kela buys ₹120 crore flat in DLF ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram

A clear preference for green-certified, high-quality assets and the rise of mid-market and nano GCCs highlight the market’s evolving, innovation-led growth trajectory, CBRE said. In the March-ended quarter, Bengaluru, which houses the highest number of GCCs in India, saw 4.4 million sq ft of GCC leasing.

As occupiers adopt AI-ready workspace strategies and GCCs evolve into multi-functional innovation hubs, GCC-led leasing momentum is expected to remain healthy through 2026, CBRE noted.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsEmbassy REIT inks ₹1,250 cr mega GCC lease deal with Target
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